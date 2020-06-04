The Banks County Public Library will hold its summer reading program virtually this year.
Participants will be able to see the programs on Facebook. Programs will be posted weekdays, June 1 through July 24.
Special guests will include: June 3, Ken Scott; June 12, Science Tellers; June 17, Ziggy; June 19, Todd Key; June 24, Keith Karnok; and July 10, Mr. Richard.
Special events will also be held each day of the week, according to the following schdule:
•Mondays, Book Talk: Every Monday library staff will introduce a selection of themed books.
•Tuesdays, Pre-K Story time: Music and books geared toward Pre-K students will be featured.
•Wednesdays, Show Time: Live performances will be featured.
•Thursdays, Stories and Crafts: Books and activities for elementary-age students will be featured. Participants can pick up a make-and-take kit at the library to craft along with the video.
•Fridays, Family Fun Fridays: Every Friday will feature a program for families, including puppet shows and special guests.
For more information, go to the website, www.prlib.org.
