Sign-ups began for the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program at the Maysville Public Library on May 16. The program officially begins on Friday, May 20.
The schedule for programs includes the following:
•Thursday, June 9, 11 a.m., Meet a Mermaid.
•Tuesday, June 14, 11 a.m., Magician Keith Karnok.
•Mondays at 10 a.m., Story Time and Craft.
•Thursdays at 11 a.m. Crafting Thursdays. All ages are welcome. Sign-up required for Crafting Thursdays.
•Friday, July 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Celebration. There will be water slides, games and prizes awarded to Summer Reading Program participants.
