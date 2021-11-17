Dear Editor: Congress just passed the Infrastructure bill, which will bring billions of dollars to Georgia, including $1.36 billion to improve or expand public transportation options, at least $100 million for broadband coverage, $135 million for build electric vehicle charging stations, $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs and over $619 million for repairs and upgrades at airports.
But every single Georgia Republican in Congress voted against this bill, including Andrew Clyde who represents Banks County in the House of Representatives.
Thank goodness for Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for their support for this legislation in the Senate, where it would have failed without their representing us in the Senate. Georgia would not have received a single dime for rebuilding our roads and bridges and more without Senators Warnock and Ossoff.
Let's remember in the next election which of our representatives truly have our needs and concerns uppermost in their minds.
Sincerely,
Martha Young
Commerce
