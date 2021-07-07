Susan Burton of Homer has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Foreign Language Education from Valdosta State University.
Burton is among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2021.
"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day."
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.