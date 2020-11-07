Susan Sorrows of Community Recovery Center in Banks County received the Activist of the Year Award from the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.
“I was so honored to receive this award,” Sorrows states.
Community Recovery Center is having the first NA meeting in Banks County at 111 Jack Drive, Lula, every Saturday at 7 p.m. It’s a campfire or candlelight meeting, depending on the weather.
“Our mission is to bring recovery to Banks County and show recovery is real,” Sorrows says.
