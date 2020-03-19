A man said he spotted someone with a flashlight near his building on Hwy. 326 in Commerce.
He told a deputy with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office that he grabbed his shotgun and ran outside and saw two males running in the woods. He said he fired two warning shots into the ground. He said there was no sign of forced entry into the building and nothing was taken.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week were:
•credit card fraud when a man reported someone hacked his account and made two purchases.
•fight between two women at a Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, address over one woman playing loud music.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man switched price tags on items and went through the self-scan aisle, paying the less expensive price for items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-scan aisle and did not scan all of the items.
•trespassing when a woman reported that a woman was beating on her door threatening to kill her.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Wrights Mill Road, Commerce, location.
•damage to property at Quality Inn at Banks Crossing when a vehicle was hit.
•a man said he was driving on Wynn Lake Road, Alto, when someone threw something out of their vehicle and it hit his sunroof and damaged it.
•custody dispute between a Homer couple.
•rifle stolen from a Simmons Road, Baldwin, address.
•suspicious activity when a woman said someone saw a man sitting in her car. She said when she went to check, the man was gone.
