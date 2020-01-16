The Gillsville City Council welcomed a new face to the council during its first meeting of the year.
Ricky Sutton was sworn into office by city clerk Cheryl Dunagan during the regular council meeting held January 7. Sutton ran unopposed for the position previously held by Greg Ferguson.
Sutton and wife, Samantha, have lived in Gillsville for the past 12 years. They have one daughter, Laci.
At the meeting on Jan. 7, the council discussed available funding options to finance renovation of the Old Reo Frankum building. Mayor Roy Turpin said he is looking into obtaining grants or a loan to make the improvements.
The council would like to install lighting above a recently-updated mural on the side on the downtown building. Turpin suggested moving forward with rewiring the building in order to install the lights.
In addition to rehabilitating the historic building, the council is also considering construction of restrooms that would be accessible to the building and city hall.
Councilman Larry Poole advised the council to keep in mind the historical integrity of the building when making any changes and improvements.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council,
•is considering possible improvements to the city park. Installation of lights, restrooms and placement of a gate and fencing around the entrance to the park are some of the projects the council would like to see completed in the near future.
•approved rental agreements with Rehab to Fab and the Gillsville Café.
•is obtaining prices to replace the city limits signs.
•held the first reading of an ordinance to annex property owned by Kent and Janice Morgan. The property is located on Bryant Quarter Road and consist of approximately 34 acres.
•will be meeting later this month to discuss changes to the city zoning regulations in addition to park improvements.
•approved a statewide mutual aid agreement.
