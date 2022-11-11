Tallulah Falls School students based in Banks County now have a transportation option with the addition of a new shuttle location.
This adds Banks County to existing shuttle routes in Habersham, Hall, Rabun, Stephens and White counties.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Tallulah Falls School students based in Banks County now have a transportation option with the addition of a new shuttle location.
This adds Banks County to existing shuttle routes in Habersham, Hall, Rabun, Stephens and White counties.
The school will now be running six large buses and four mini buses to our six surrounding counties, according to Dean of Students Jimmy Franklin.
“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our shuttle routes,” said President and Head of School Larry A. Peevy. “Our day student enrollment is robust; we are happy to accommodate our local families.”
For more information, visit https://www.tallulahfalls.org/our-community/day-shuttle.cms.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.