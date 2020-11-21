The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a $686,202 bid from E.R. Snell at its Nov. 10 meeting for culvert replacement at Steven B. Tanger Boulevard.
The money for this project will be funded from $315,000 in state funds, $95,000 in Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Funds and the remainder in 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.
The Tanger Culvert Replacement includes a three-barrel concrete culvert. The road will be closed for the entire time of the repair which is projected to start in February 2021.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Nov. 10 meeting, the BOC:
•in a unanimous vote appointed Scott Wheatley to the county planning commission. A motion to appoint Chris Ausburn to the planning commission failed in a 2-3 vote. BOC chairman Charles Turk and Sammy Reece voted in favor of appointing Auburn, while David Duckett, Danny Maxwell and Keith Gardiner voted against appointing him.
•approved a worker’s compensation insurance resolution that will add volunteer law enforcement personnel that become certified, as well as emergency management and civil defense management.
•approved a $12,240 bid from Sailors Engineering Associates Inc. for soil testing at the Windmill Park T-ball Complex.
•approved the acceptance of $438,064 in Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance Improvement Grant funds for road improvement projects in 2021. Part of these funds will be used for the Tanger culvert project.
