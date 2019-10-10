Tanger Outlets Commerce will host the 11th annual TangerFIT 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8:30 a.m. (same day registration closes at 8 a.m.) Packet pick-up opens at 7 a.m.
The first 550 registrants to check-in at the race will receive a race T-shirt and swag bag. All finishers will receive a commemorative participant medal. Prizes will be awarded to top three male and female winners along with division winners in each age category. Several special team awards will also be awarded.
The registration fee is $25 for adults and $20 for children under 12 years of age or $30 the day of the race. Proceeds benefit Monies for Mammos: Northridge Medical Center Breast Imaging Fund.
The event will take place at Tanger Outlets located at 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
For more information or to register, visit www.tangeroutlets.com/race.
