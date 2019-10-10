In honor of the 26th annual Tanger PinkStyle campaign, Tanger Outlets is offering shoppers special savings in return for supporting the ongoing efforts to end breast cancer during the month of October.
Launching this week, the campaign is extending unlimited use Pink Cards and Digital Savings Passes, giving shoppers the opportunity to receive additional savings on the best brand name and designer fashions, including Ann Taylor, Coach, Hollister, J Crew, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Under Armour and many more, while making a big, “pink” impact in the fight against breast cancer.
Proceeds from the campaign will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) nationally, the nation’s highest-rated breast cancer organization according to Charity Watch and Charity Navigator. This year’s local beneficiary is Monies for Mammos: Northridge Medical Center Breast Imaging Fund’ providing mammography screenings for qualified individuals.
“We are excited to continue working with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and local organizations to support the fight against breast cancer,” said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. “We are committed to supporting the research that will one-day lead to a cure for this disease that has impacted so many families.”
In 2018, Tanger Outlets raised more than $906,000 for breast cancer research. Since 1993, Tanger Outlets has been proudly involved in the fight against breast cancer, spending the last 26 years partnering locally and nationally.
