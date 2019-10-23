The annual Taste of Banks County will he held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Banks County Middle School.
“Do you have a favorite dish or family recipe you would like to share?” leader ask. “Then join us for for the annual Taste of Banks County.”
The BCMS chorus and band students will be giving a preview performance of the upcoming Veterans Day program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.