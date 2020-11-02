The issue of whether a tax abatement was promised to the owners of the Banks County Golf LLC was a point of contention at the board of commissioners meeting on Oct. 27.
Attorney Tyler Smith asked the Banks County Board of Commissioners to uphold an agreement from 2014 to the owners of the Banks County Golf LLC (formerly Scales Creek and Hammers Glen). BOC Chairman Charles Turk asked if the agreement was in writing, adding that he never heard anything about it.
Tony Adams, one of the owners, said it was not but that he was told by former BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper and former county economic developer Brad Day (who now works for Banks County Golf LLC) that the developers would get a five-year tax abatement.
Commissioner Sammy Reece said, “We never heard a word about this.”
Turk also said that the BOC does not have the authority to give a tax abatement.
Smith asked for a resolution to the issue and for a waiver to penalties. No action was taken at the meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Oct. 27 meeting:
•agreed to a request from fire chief Steve Nichols for the purchase of an ambulance, to be paid for with 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds.
•approved a bid of $1.6 million for a Hwy. 59 round-about at Martin Bridge Road, where an industry is being located. This is being funded with grant and SPLOST funds, as well as development authority money.
•agreed to hold a surplus sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 for 32 vehicles from the sheriff’s office.
•Donald Cook complained about a dog nuisance. Turk said a citation had already been issued.
•Brenda Morris Chatham questioned the commissioners about their time in office, what accomplishments they had made and their future plans.
•held a closed session to discuss potential litigation and real estate.
