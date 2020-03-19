Due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, the Department of Revenue is encouraging all taxpayers to conduct their business with the Department through online services. The department offers a number of motor vehicle and tax related services online, without the need of person to person interactions.
Banks County offers online, over the phone, mail in, and outside drop box as options for tag renewals and tax payments.
"We also participate in the kiosk program in the State of Georgia," Banks County tax commissioner Becky Carlan states. "The closest kiosk to renew your tag is located in Kroger at 1931 Jesse Jewell Pkwy., Gainesville. Please feel free to call the office 706-677-6204 or email me bcarlan@co.banks.ga.us with any questions or concerns you may have."
The website address for online services is https://eservices.drives.ga.gov.
