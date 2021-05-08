A temporary police chief will begin work with the City of Baldwin beginning Monday May 10. Deputy Chief Jerry Saulters of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department will serve in that capacity following a recommendation of the town's consulting firm, Excellence Exceeded.
"Chief Saulters has over 20 years of law enforcement experience and is well respected in the profession," Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam states. "During his time with us, Chief Saulters will be working with our staff to further professionalize our police department."
Plans are to use the current staff to adjust the shift schedule to provide police coverage from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with the night shifts being covered by the respective sheriff's offices.
Mayor Joe Elam stated, "On behalf of the City of Baldwin, I'd like to thank Sheriff Terrell and Sheriff Speed for their willingness to assist our city during this difficult time. Both sheriffs have outstanding departments and we are grateful for their unwavering support to ensure law and order in our city."
The mayor added that he and the council are confident that the measures being taking "will satisfy both the short and long term public safety needs of our city."
"In the coming weeks, we will be working diligently with our consultants, with the assistance of Chief Saulters, Sheriff Terrell and Sheriff Speed, to install a permanent chief and a police department we can all be proud of," Mayor Elam stated.
