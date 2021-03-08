The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 10 people last week, including the following:
•Doyle Andrew Guyton, 46, 2294 Lee Land Road, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Sergio Munos Marquez, 22, 4822 Sunlight Road, Nashville, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and open container violation.
•Cristobal Monreal, 25, 3051 Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
•Joshua Richard Stiwinter, 39, 132 Leechman Road, Commerce, obstruction of an officer, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, probation violation, speeding, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, crossing double yellow line, windshield violation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Joshua Richard Stiwinter, 39, 132 Leechman Road, Commerce, possession of marijuana.
•Mark Jonathan Perryman, 31, 3058 Martin Street, East Point, DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and tire violation.
•Jeremy Alex Lee, 30, 343 Oak Crest Lane, Pendergrass, DUI.
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 38, 1266 Silver Shoals, Lula, probation violation.
•Michael Leon Nichols, 27, 164 Piedmont Street, Commerce, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and reckless conduct.
•Elizabeth Ann Robinson, 31, 209 Whitewater Road, Demorest, criminal trespass.
