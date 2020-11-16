The Banks County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people last week, including the following:
•Daniel Brantley Carver III, 33, 256 Brewer Road, Lula, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•David Avaloss-Antos Jr., 22, 1014 Lone Ivory Trail, Arlington, Texas, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Randy Cleve Baker, 39, 223 Leachman Road, Homer, failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
•David Glenn Chapman, 58, 587 Adams Duncan Road, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Samara Alexandria Edwards, 29, 12 Comer Street, Maysville, simple battery.
•Darrell Chad Smith, 31, 91 Carolyn Duke Lane, Boaz, Ala., abandonment of a minor child.
•Roy Lee Thomas, 46, 100 Biscayne Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and forgery.
•Kenneth Lee Mayfield, 31, 11 Tentmill Lane, Pikesville, Md., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and driving unsafe vehicle.
•Phillip Dylan Wiley, 20, 7295 Julian Wiley Road, 20, Lula, reckless conduct.
•Carla Marie Evans, 51, 1151 McDonald Circle, Commerce, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and sale of a controlled substance.
