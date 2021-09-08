Ten domestic disputes are among the recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office
They are:
•domestic dispute at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, location.
•aggravated assault and battery during a domestic dispute at a Highway 98, Maysville, address.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 441 business. A woman said her boyfriend hit her and accused her of going through his phone.
•battery at a Highway 441, Commerce, business during a domestic dispute.
•battery during a dispute at a Maysville location. A woman said her boyfriend struck her and kicked her after she did not get some errands done that he asked her to complete.
•simple battery at a Hwy. 51 South, Lula, address during a verbal domestic dispute.
•aggravated assault at a Commerce location when a man tried to strangle a woman during a dispute.
•affray during a domestic dispute at a Garrison Road, Lula, address.
•simple assault during a domestic dispute at a Damascus Road, Homer, address.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Highway 198, Carnesville, location.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•burglary at a Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, location when sunglasses and prescription medication were stolen from a truck in the yard.
•aggravated stalking at a Baldwin Falls Road, Baldwin, address when a man was removed from a residence that he had been previously trespassed from.
•theft from a Hartwick Drive, Alto, location when a man said someone has been stealing packages from his mailbox and delivery box.
•a man he was parking at a Banks Crossing business when a piece of rebar got stuck under his vehicle and damaged it.
•a Timberlane Street, Homer, woman said her neighbor called her and said two people were on her property going through her vehicle.
•loitering or prowling behind Meadows Surgical Arts at Banks Crossing when the alarm at the business when off and a man was spotted nearby.
•abandoned vehicle at an I-85 North, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing when a man went through the self-checkout line and put a tag on a tool box for a cheaper price than it cost.
•burglary at a Mexico City Drive, Alto, residence.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man concealed several items and left the store without paying for them.
•burglary at a Prospect Road, Toccoa, address when a trampoline was taken.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put items in a buggy and left the store without paying for them.
•theft by taking at a Queen Road, Gillsville, address when a solar-powered spotlight was stolen from a tree.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing when a woman went through the self-scan line and did not scan all of the items.
•trespassing when a man was at a Banks Crossing motel after being trespassed from the property.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put several items in a bag and left the store without paying for them.
•shoplifting when a man went through the self-checkout line at Walmart and put several items in a bag without scanning them.
•simple battery at a Mexico City Drive, Alto, address during a domestic dispute.
•trespassing at a Chimney Oaks Drive, Homer, address when a racial word was written on the side of the pool.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-scan like and did not scan all of the items.
•a Homer man reported that his dog died and that the vet said it may have been poisoned.
•theft at a Bennett Road, Homer, location when a vehicle was stolen.
•counterfeit $20 bills passed at Walmart.
•shoplifting when a woman took deodorant and a phone charger and left Walmart without paying for either. She said she was homeless and was tired of smelling bad and needed to charge her phone to call her family.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man swapped barcodes on four items and rang them up incorrectly.
•wallet and watch stolen from a vehicle at a Waterford Glen Drive, Lula, address.
•shoplifting when a man left Walmart without paying for several items.
•mailboxes damaged at a Sims Harris Road, Gillsville, location.
•customer refused to pay at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
•a Highway 98, Maysville, woman said a dog entered her home through a woman and caused damage. When a deputy came to the scene, the dog bit him. The deputy shot the dog.
•shoplifting at Walmart when an employee stole and consumed items in the store without paying for them.
•a Bone Road, Commerce, residence reported someone shot the glass out of the back of a vehicle on the property.
•burglary at a Rice Street, Alto, residence.
