Banks County boys and girls tennis teams both advance to the Sweet 16 after beating Elite Scholars and Washington High School.
Not only did the teams earn the spot, but they both also swept the match with 6-0 wins coming from both the girls and boys.
Abbey Bonds, Carlie Butler, Aydan Gaither, and Carley Segars all won 6-0.
Mason Bond, Martin Suggs, Sean Presley, Luke Edwards, Cooper White, Lane Hopper, and Lane Seahorn won in the sets.
Coach Natasha Savage stated her teams are playing “well right now, and showing confidence and integrity on the courts”.
“We are feeling good where we are right now headed into this next round”
The team travels to Jeff Davis on Monday in the hopes of advancing to the Elite 8.
