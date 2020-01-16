LEWIS - At times I feel as if I am a spectator in my life. It’s like I’m looking down and events are transpiring before me. We all have rules and regulations in everyday life; still we make a multitude of decisions every day. Most importantly, we decide if we are going to make choices in our own power or if we are going to be led by the Holy Spirit.
When it comes to health and fitness I’ve gotten off the right path; I’m overweight; I’m out of shape and I haven’t been feeling so great. Surely this can’t be me!
I’ll admit a sense of hopelessness tried to get me, but I’ve seen the light. It is up to each of us to call on the Holy Spirit to help us. I want to eat right; I want to get into shape, so I’ve committed my health and well-being to the Lord. I can’t do this by myself, but with God all things are possible.
I know God has a plan for each of us, and He’s doing great and marvelous things all around us. If good health and wellness is a stumbling block, you can turn it around as well. One week in and I’m grateful to be over the lack of sugar headache, and I’m actually down three pounds. To God be the glory.
I’m wise enough to know I can’t change my habits on my own; my help comes from the Lord. No matter what battle any of us face when we surrender it to the Lord, He will be our strength, our shield and our guide.
On occasion, I need a little help to keep my mouth closed. Scripture tells us to be slow to speak and quick to listen. So I’ve asked the Lord to keep me in line in this area as well. Honestly, I thought I had become slow to speak, and that’s when I wound up in a mess. Has that happened to you? The downfall starts when I say, “I’ve got it under control.” Oh my goodness! It is God all the way; He gives us his grace, mercy and love to treat others the way He did.
I’ve asked God to guide my speech and He has definitely turned me around. I’m speaking with a grateful heart about what the Lord has done for me. I’m speaking life into situations because the power of life and death is in the tongue. I hope the people who pass my way will be encouraged, and know that God is a priority in my life.
Today I thank God that He is our very present help in times of trouble. I glorify Him for helping me to get back on the wagon of health and fitness; I’m so thankful to Him for reminding me that I don’t have to have the last word. Finally, I’m thankful for His reminders that I am a vessel of the Holy Spirit and He can use all of us to uplift our fellow man along the journey of life.
Sherry Lewis is pastor of New Beginnings Worship Center.
