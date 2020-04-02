Dear Editor:
With the utmost respect to the men and women that are serving now and have served in our military forces, there is a group of dedicated volunteers that I respect but unfortunately most never get the recognition they deserve. Many of them see the results of the brutalities of war leaving emotional scars that will plague them for the remainder of their lives though you hear very little of them.
This is a dedication to their devotion to our country and to the services of which they served. These are the women that served in the medical field as nurses and doctors to help care for the wounded and dying. Without their dedication, many wounded military men and women would have never lived to return to America alive.
This also goes to the role many women render in other fields that get very little recognition though all aspects of their contributions are vitally important.
As a veteran of Vietnam, I saw first hand some of these medical women in action and how important they were. I saw how they refused to give up when there didn't seem to be any hope left.
Looking up and seeing a friendly smile and the commitment on their faces that said, "I'm not going to let you quit, you're going home," brought a warm feeling.
Flying over the ocean from a hospital in the Philippine Islands to Hawaii, I looked down from one of the medical stretchers that was stacked four high. Looking out a window, I saw the waves reflecting the sunlight from the Pacific Ocean for the first time. Suddenly, I realized I was going home and I was embarrassed so, I turned my head and looked at the wall of the huge airplane so no one could see. For the first time, I felt a surge of fear and thought, "I sure hope we make it."
After arriving in Hawaii for a brief amount of time, "probably to refuel," we were in the air again on our way to California. After landing in California, we were loaded into another jet to travel to our final destination which, for some of us, was the Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington, D.C. It would be our home for recovery. During that period of time, the nurses and doctors continued with their dedicated and caring services until we were released to go back on duty or, in some cases, departure from military service.
As a young wounded soldier, I was one of the lucky ones and I will always remember some of the nurses that helped me when I couldn't help myself. I can still see their faces and smiles though I can no longer remember their names.
My sincerest "thank you" goes to the women that serves and are serving now! You will always have a special place in my heart as well as many other veterans.
From a vet that cares and a grateful nation: You are not forgotten! You will always be heroes to us! Thank you for your service, and welcome home!
Sincerely,
Dan Roberts
Toccoa, GA
