The Classic Center Cultural Foundation has issued a call for artists for its upcoming Georgia Artist Collective, to be held at The Classic Center on Thursday, April 2, from 5 until 10 p.m.
Georgia visual artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply by emailing Foundation@ClassicCenter.com with artist/business name, contact information, a description of artist’s specialty and a link to an online gallery. (If an online gallery is not available, make that note in the email; a Cultural Foundation representative will reach out to schedule a time to view sample artwork.)
There is no entry fee for this event. Participating artists are asked to donate 10 percent of any artwork sold at the Georgia Artist Collective to The Classic Center Cultural Foundation. The recommended number of pieces for display is 5-15 pieces, depending on size. Artists who are accepted into the show will be notified by Friday, March 6. No applications will be accepted after 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2.
Art students currently enrolled in a Georgia college or university are encouraged to apply. A maximum of two art students will be selected to exhibit in this year’s Georgia Artist Collective. The 10 percent requested donation will be waived for the selected art students, pending any artwork sold at the event.
The Classic Center Cultural Foundation's mission is to provide resources to entertain and educate the community by providing and supporting diverse performing, visual and culinary arts.
For more information, email Foundation@ClassicCenter.com.
