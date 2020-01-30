Congratulations to Kyle and Maggie McKittrick on the birth of their daughter, Thea Ruth McKittrick. She was born on Sunday, Jan. 23. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 20 and a half inches long. She joins a proud big sister, Reagan, 22 months old. She is the granddaughter of Greg and Lynn McCoy and Paul and Lynn McKittrick.
***
Officer Ken Mize will be honored with a retirement celebration on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Banks County High School. The community is invited to attended.
***
Carolyn Standridge was surprised with dinner out on Saturday night in celebration of her birthday.
***
Congratulations to Alex Wiley and Crystal Maynor, they will be married on Saturday, Feb. 1. We wish them many years together.
***
Happy birthday to: Hunter Bonds, 14; Tanner Standridge, Carolyn Standridge, Mickey Brooks, Rita Crane Pickens, Malana Parson, Susan Reems, Dan Sheridan, Carol Ayers and Keith Gardiner.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Carolyn Mote, Tiarra Ervin Barker, Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton, Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, Wanda Parks, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
