Summer used to be my all-time favorite season. What’s not to love about summer? I’m sure it became my favorite season as a young person because school was out, Six Flags was open, and I knew our family vacation was just around the corner. Besides that, I didn’t have to go to bed early because I could sleep the morning away. So there was many evenings on Hidden Circle that my friends and I tried not to waste one moment of daylight.
After Chris and I were married and had the children I looked forward to introducing them to some of my favorite sites. So when school dismissed in June we would hike the trails of north Georgia and chase waterfalls. Some of our best memories came when we taught the kids how to raft, and I think someone fell out every single time. We would also head south for vacation and thanks to Book-It we would manage a trip to Six Flags.
As a child, when winter arrived I had all sorts of activities ahead. If you are familiar with Rich’s Department store in Atlanta, you’ve probably heard of the Pink Pig. I still remember my dad and me crouching to get into one of those little cars and ride around the top of the department store. Of course, mom and my brother, Keith, were just ahead of us. Rich’s also had a fabulous bakery on the top floor and that was always a special treat. We can’t forget Christmas; like a lot of children, that was my favorite holiday.
Now let’s talk about those in-between seasons; the seasons that took me from snow to the beach and back again. With age, I’ve developed a new appreciation for fall and spring. It doesn’t get much better than sitting around the campfire. Although, I really love watching God’s majestic paint brush as the trees become yellow, orange, red, and sometimes purple. It’s about all things pumpkin spice and cooler temperatures. Today, I am ecstatic when fall arrives. It’s a time we also celebrate my second favorite holiday which is Thanksgiving. Why? It’s a time of gratefulness; it’s a time when families and friends come together for food and fellowship. My most favorite tradition is going from person to person to hear what God has done for each of us during the year.
Spring is now upon and it’s once again, time to revel in God’s creation. Daffodils are standing at attention, and trees and bushes are coming to life. I see blossoms of pink, white, purple, and red. It is time to watch the birds and those mesmerizing sunsets. God has done it again. He shows his greatest work in every season. Springtime also gives us an opportunity to celebrate Easter which happens to be my favorite holiday. It reminds me that the Lord Jesus has risen from the dead, and as Christians, we have the opportunity to have abundant life here on earth, and in heaven.
My prayer is that we will take the time to see God’s handiwork no matter what the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.