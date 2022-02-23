This month’s Super Bowl meant only one thing to me: food! We cooked a pork butt in the slow cooker, threw together some baked beans, and roasted some potatoes in the air fryer. But my favorite part of the meal? Our cabbage salad.
I know what you’re thinking. Cabbage? Really? This winter vegetable gets a bad rap as a bland at best and pungent at worst, but cabbage is actually a great addition to your winter table.
Cabbages are members of the cruciferous vegetable family. They are Brassicas, related to kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. They grow well in cool conditions, but are available and inexpensive all year long.
Cabbage is low in calories (1/2 a cup of shredded cabbage has 9 calories. No, that’s not a typo!) but high in Vitamins C and K, as well as fiber. This means that cabbage is what we call a “nutrient dense” food: we get more bang for our caloric buck!
When shopping for cabbages, choose heads that are firm and feel heavy for their size. Outer leaves should look fresh and be free of discoloration or soft spots. When ready to use, remove the outer leaves and rinse the head.
My two favorite ways to serve cabbage are sautéed or raw. To sauté, start with a little bit of olive oil and some onion in the skillet. Cook the onion until soft. Add in some minced garlic and cook a minute or two longer, until fragrant. Add in your sliced cabbage (I like to slice in strips 2-3 inches long and ½ inch wide, but this is a matter of personal preference).
Here comes the important part: only cook until slightly tender, four to six minutes over medium-high heat. Overcooking cabbage is what makes it stinky and slimy. Keep it crisp. Serve a side dish with your favorite lean protein (maybe some roasted chicken).
To make a raw cabbage salad, chop into bite-sized pieces. Toss with salt (about a tablespoon for a medium-sized head). Put cabbage in a bowl, then fill your heaviest pot with water and place it on top of the cabbage. The weight and the salt will help expel moisture from the cabbage, leaving it crisp and crunchy. Leave the cabbage like this for an hour or two. Cabbage treated like this will last five to seven days in an airtight container in the fridge. When ready to serve, toss with equal parts olive oil and lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. I love this salad as a topping for tacos or on my Super Bowl pork sandwich! It has the crunch and freshness of coleslaw, but is so much easier and lighter, since we skipped the mayo and the sugar.
For more information on nutrition, food preparation, and healthy living, contact UGA Extension in Banks County at 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu. You can also visit our website.
Information adapted from UGA Extension, Purdue University Extension, and USDA SNAP-Ed. Cabbage salad recipe adapted from Leanne Brown.
