Three Alto council seats are up for election for the 2021 general election.
The council held the first reading of the 2021 general election ordinance during its meeting on December 8.
The three seats are post one, currently held by Carolyn Cabe; post three, currently held by Allen Fox; and post five, currently held by P.J. Huggins.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Habersham County Mud Creek Precinct, at B.C. Grant Baptist Church, 1495 B.C. Grant Rd., Alto.
The terms for each post are four years beginning on January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025.
The qualifying will open on Monday, August 16, 2021 and continue day-to-day through Friday, August 20, 2021. The hours of qualifying each day shall be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (except for a one-hour lunch break beginning at 1 p.m. each day), except that qualifying will end at 12 p.m. on August 20, 2021. The qualifying fee is $35 per seat.
Qualifying will be held at the administrative office of the Election Superintendent being the Habersham County Office of Elections and Registration, located at the Habersham County Administration Building, 130 Jacob’s Way, Basement, Clarkesville.
The council will adopt the election ordinance during the 7 p.m. January 12 council meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Dec. 8 meeting, the council:
•discussed the proposed 2021 budgets. The proposed 2021 general fund budget is $835,937 – down $30,392 from the approved budget of $866,329 for 2020. The biggest decrease in revenues for 2021 is expected in background search fees and the biggest decrease in expenses are in public works – street and cleaning services – disposal. The proposed 2021 water fund budget is within $5,000 of the 2020 water fund budget. The total for 2021 is proposed at $494,725 and the 2020 budget was $499,725. The town’s capital projects fund proposed budget for 2021 is $307,595, compared to the 2020 budget of $310,900. The council is expected to vote on the proposed budgets in January.
•unanimously approved the employee end of year bonus at one week of regular pay for every employee.
•received the monthly police department report for November 2020 from police chief Josh Ivey, including: 74 calls from dispatch – 14 in Banks County and 60 in Habersham County; 11 calls to assist other agencies; 141 officer generated calls; 69 community contacts; 73 traffic stops; four safety checks; 36 citations issued; six arrests; 2,106 total miles patrolled; and 20,463 GCIC histories run
