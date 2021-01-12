Three city council seats are up for re-election in Alto this year.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Alto Town Council approved the city’s 2021 General Election Ordinance for the election set for November 2, 2021.
The three are Post One, currently held by Carolyn Cabe; Post Three, currently held by Allen Fox; and Post Five, currently held by P.J. Huggins.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Habersham County Mud Creek Precinct, at B.C. Grant Baptist Church, 1495 B.C. Grant Road., Alto.
The terms for each post are four years beginning on January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2025.
The qualifying will open on Monday, August 16, 2021, and continue day-to-day through Friday, August 20, 2021. The hours of qualifying each day shall be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (except for a one-hour lunch break beginning at 1 p.m. each day), except that qualifying will end at 12 p.m. on August 20, 2021.
The qualifying fee is $35 per seat.
Qualifying will be held at the administrative office of the Election Superintendent being the Habersham County Office of Elections and Registration, located at the Habersham County Administration Building, 130 Jacob’s Way, Basement, Clarkesville.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Tuesday meeting, the council:
•held a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budgets. The proposed 2021 general fund budget is $835,937 – down $30,392 from the approved budget of $866,329 for 2020. The biggest decrease in revenues for 2021 is expected in background search fees and the biggest decrease in expenses are in public works – street and cleaning services – disposal. The proposed 2021 water fund budget is within $5,000 of the 2020 water fund budget. The total for 2021 is proposed at $494,725 and the 2020 budget was $499,725. The town’s capital projects fund proposed budget for 2021 is $307,595, compared to the 2020 budget of $310,900. The council will vote on the 2021 budgets at a called meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, at city hall.
•unanimously approved the appointment of the following for 2021: Eddie Palmer, Mayor Pre-Tem; Robert Sneed, Judge; David Syfan, Attorney; Joe Davidson, Building Official; and Josh Ivey, Police Chief.
•received the monthly police department report for December 2020 from police chief Josh Ivey, including: 81 calls from dispatch – 16 in Banks County and 65 in Habersham County; 16 calls to assist other agencies; 123 officer generated calls; 61 community contacts; 84 traffic stops; five safety checks; 54 citations issued; four arrests; 2,299 total miles patrolled; and 23,238 GCIC histories run.
•met in closed session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss potential litigation. No action was taken.
•approved re-bidding the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Grant generators project and not to accept the Gordian bid.
Log In
