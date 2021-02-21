The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed three search warrants in Jackson County and Banks County in an ongoing drug investigation that led to the arrest of three people.
The investigation was conducted over a five-month period. Search warrants were executed at 24 Jarrett Road, Nicholsonn; 336 J.S. Williamson Court, Nicholson; and 400 McClure R0ad, Gillsville.
Johnny Strickland, 58, was arrested at 24 Jarrett Road, Nicholson, and charged with the following: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of Schedule 1 or 2 prescription pills with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.
Linda Cowart, 55, was arrested at 336 J.S. Williamson Court, Nicholson, and charged with the following: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Both Strickland and Cowart were taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Pamela Venable, 52, was arrested at 400 McClure Road, Gillsville, and charged with the following: Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearms).
Venable was taken to the Banks County Jail.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local sheriff’s office or police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County and Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
