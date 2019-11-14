On Wednesday, Nov. 6, MANS Task Force Officers working with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division K-9 Unit, and the City of Gainesville Police Department, culminated a heroin trafficking investigation with the service of a search warrant and the arrests of; Albert Lee Scott, 63, of Gainesville, Samantha Ann Shugrue, 26, of Gainesville and Samantha Sheri Spillers, 51, of Lula.
The search warrant was served at the residence of Scott and Shugrue in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive in Gainesville, Hall County. Inside the residence MANS Task Force Officers located approximately 20 grams of heroin packaged in multiple bags, approximately five grams of methamphetamine packaged in multiple bags, four Alprazolam pills, two pistols, digital scales, ledgers, drug paraphernalia and numerous syringes. There was $3,000 in cash that was also seized.
The approximate street value of the seized narcotics was $6,500.
Albert Lee Scott was booked into the Hall County Jail on charges including; trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and Alprazolam with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Samantha Shugrue and Samantha Spillers were each booked on the charge of possession of heroin.
A complete list of charges for suspects can be found through an inmate search at the Sheriff to Citizen Website.
No further arrests are anticipated in this case.
