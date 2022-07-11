Three Danielsville residents, Mark Dwayne Kelly, 54, Tammy Kelly, 50, and Dwayne Lee Kelly, 32, have been arrested in connection with a Banks County fire. The suspects are charged with Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree.
The incident occurred on Friday, July 8, and destroyed a three-month-old, 2,400-square-foot pole barn on Spring Road.
“Our investigators responded to a barn fire that began around 4:30 a.m. and found the barn, along with approximately 100 round bales of hay, totally destroyed,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Upon further investigation, the fire was found to be an intentional act and three suspects were arrested at the scene. The owner of the barn had no previous connection with the offenders.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Banks County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
