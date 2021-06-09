Matthew Owens, Joshua Poppell and Dalton Tucker are now members of Troop 106
They crossed over from Cub Scouts into the Troop on June 5 at the Maysville Park.
"All of the Cub Scouts look forward to shooting their flaming arrow into the lake. The symbol of the arrow of light represents the arrow stands for the straight and narrow path and the seven parts of the ray stands for wisdom, courage, self control, justice, faith, hope and love.
"We wish you the best of luck on your next journey going through each rank to earn your eagle," leaders state.
