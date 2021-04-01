Three local Scouts from Banks County's Troop 106, Sam Hattaway, Wyatt York, Lane Seahornwere, were recently inducted into the Scouting National Honor Society, The Order of the Arrow.
In order to be accepted into the "OA," each Scout must complete an "Ordeal." The Ordeal is a unique Scouting experience that challenges a candidate physically, spiritually and mentally. It provides the candidate a time to reflect on how brotherhood, cheerfulness, and service will direct the candidate’s life. It does so in many symbolic ways.
For over 100 years, the Order of the Arrow (OA) has recognized Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. This recognition provides encouragement for others to live these ideals as well. Arrowmen are known for maintaining camping traditions and spirit, promoting year-round and long term resident camping, and providing cheerful service to others. OA service, activities, adventures, and training for youth and adults are models of quality leadership development and programming that enrich and help to extend Scouting to America's youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.