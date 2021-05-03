After hiring a consulting firm to make recommendations on improving the city’s police department, three of the police officers resigned before changes could be made.
“Like many cities across our country, the City of Baldwin has experienced significant challenges within our police department,” Mayor Joe Elam stated. “In an effort to improve our services, we recently secured the services of a consulting firm to help us find opportunities to build a department we can all be proud of. Unfortunately, before we could begin implementing needed changes, we received the unexpected and abrupt resignations of three of our officers, including interim chief Matt Nall.”
The mayor added that the city is “actively taking steps to rebuild the department.”
“We will not accept anything less than a first-class department for our citizens,” Mayor Elan said. “As mayor, I along with the council, remain committed to ensuring the public safety of the citizens of Baldwin.”
