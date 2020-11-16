Three races will be on the ballot in the Jan. 5 run-off election.
The Public Service Commission race between incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald (R) and Daniel Blackman (D) will be on the ballot.
McDonald has been on the commission for 22 years and led Blackman, but didn’t win a majority. Libertarian Nathan Wilson won enough votes to force the race to a runoff.
McDonald had 2.4 million votes, 49 percent of the ballots cast, while Blackman had 2.2 million votes, 46 percent. Wilson had 150,982 votes, three person.
The statewide runoff between McDonald and Blackman was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger changed it to Jan. 5.
Raffensperger changed it to the same day as the two U.S. Senate runoffs: Republican Sen. David Perdue vs. Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler vs. Democrat Raphael Warnock.
In the General Election, Perdue had 2.4 million votes, or 49.7 percent, while Ossoff had 2.3 million votes, or 47 percent. Libertarian Shane Hazel had 114,689, or two percent of the votes cast.
In the General Election, Raphael Warnock, who had 1.6 million votes, 32.9 percent, and Kelly Loeffler, who had 1.2 million votes, 25.9 percent.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting will be held Dec. 14 - 18, Dec. 21 - 23 and Dec. 29-31. All early voting will be at the Registrars Office, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
Voter Registration is now open until Dec 7.
All Election Day voting, on Jan. 5, will be at the Banks County Recreation Department, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
