The City of Lula has three slots up for grabs in the November election. Current Mayor Jim Grier is up for re-election.
Before taking office, Grier served as the chairman of Lula’s Downtown Development Authority for seven years. During that time, he led the effort to gain input from citizens and business owners to develop a vision and goals for the Downtown area of Lula.
Also up for re-election is District 2 council member Marvin Moore. He has been on the council since 2015, and he serves on the Finance Committee, the Downtown Beautification and Redevelopment Committee and the Zoning and Planning Committee.
District 3 council seat, currently held by Mordecai Wilson, will be on the ballot as well. He has served on the Lula City Council for 19 years, and has already announced that he will seek re-election. Wilson is one of the oldest serving council members in the State of Georgia. As a Council Member, Wilson serves as Council liaison to four city committees: Utilities Committee, Public Safety Committee, Human Resources Committee and Zoning and Planning.
Qualifying for these positions will be on August 16-August 18 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
