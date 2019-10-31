Habersham Community Theater announces that tickets are on sale for "Amahl and the Night Visitors."
Based on Italian folk tales of the Nativity and Epiphany, Gian Carlo Menotti’s "Amahl and the Night Visitors" is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy named Amahl, who lives in poverty with his widowed mother near Bethlehem.
Performances are December 5-7, 12-14 at 7:30 pm, and December 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $12 for children and full-time students.
To purchase, call 706-839-1315 or order online at www.habershamtheater.org.
