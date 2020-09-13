Banks County Middle School student Titus Peterson was recognized at last week’s Rotary meeting as the Rotary Club Student of the Month.
He is a student that brings a very positive attitude to any situation and has been a very great influence among his peers while getting back to school amidst the pandemic. He named the teacher of the month and he chose Stephanie Kinsey. According to Titus, she is really nice and super helpful all the time and he really enjoys being in her class.
A presentation was also given at last week’s meeting on Rotary International and the significant changes to Rotaract, a branch of Rotary for young adults and college students.
The special guest speaker at the meeting was James Alewine, the Rotary #6910 Assistant District Governor for Rotaract. He is also a member and leader of the 400 North Rotaract Club in Cumming.
He spoke about the honor to be named the first Rotaract District Governor and shared his experiences in being a charter member of his club and how he looks forward to the future of Rotaract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.