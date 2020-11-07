Matthew Elvis Harden, 33, of Toccoa, was arrested on Oct. 30 and arrested on drug and firearm charges.
Harden was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in the original container, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
Law enforcement officials with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a runaway juvenile in Clarkesville. While searching for the juvenile, a sheriff’s deputy encountered two males in a vehicle with a strong odor of marijuana located at 124 Dad’s Lane in Clarkesville. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Elvis Harden.
Harden informed the deputy that he could search his vehicle but not the storage unit. The sheriff’s office contacted the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO). ARDEO agents arrived at the scene and executed a search warrant on the storage unit.
Law enforcement located approximately two pounds of marijuana, Oxycodone pills, Xanax, THC Wax, THC Cartridges and two firearms. The narcotics recovered have the following street value: Marijuana, $10,000; Oxycodone, $600; Xanax, $10; THC Wax, $50; and THC Cartridges, $1,700.
Harden was taken to the Habersham County Jail.
The investigation is still active.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, the Lavonia Police Department, Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
