An arrest has been made by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office investigators in connection to the aggravated assault that occurred on December 11on Highway 63.
Bradley Dennis Payne, 52, of Sunshine Church Road in Toccoa was charged with aggravated assault on the afternoon of December 23. He is currently being held at the Banks County Detention Center. A bond has been denied.
He is reportedly charged with shooting at a woman’s car as she drove on Hwy. 63.
