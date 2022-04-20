As we are reaching the end of our cold nights and frosts, gardeners are eager to get started on this year’s crop, and tomatoes are no exception. Tomatoes are probably the most widely grown home garden addition in the state of Georgia.
While I don’t personally enjoy fresh tomatoes, the women in my life love them and I have found that keeping them supplied with tomatoes increases my quality of life as well.
My personal preference is growing tomatoes for fresh salsa, sauce, and canning for later use.
Whether or not you are trying to grow tomatoes for the first time, or this is your 30th season, there are some tips to follow to make sure your harvest is plentiful.
Before you plant, incorporate four inches of new organic matter. This will encourage the plants to explore and get established quickly.
Plant your tomatoes deep. At planting, remove the leaves from the bottom of the plant and bury about two-thirds of the stem. This deep planting causes the plant to grow roots up and down the stem that is in the ground. This extra root system will make the plant stronger and more stable as it matures.
As an UGA Extension county agent, I always tell my clients to use mulch when you plant anything. Well the same goes for veggies. A good two to three inch layer of wheat straw will go a long way to hold back weeds, to keep the plants clean from rainfall, and to keep the soil moist in the middle of summer.
Speaking of rain and moisture, what if we don't get any during the summer? This is where many of the problems in growing vegetables come from — improper watering.
Water your plants so the soil stays fairly evenly moist, avoiding the extremes of it being parched and then flooded. When you do water, keep the water at the base of the plant. Wetting the leaves will only encourage diseases.
Give your tomatoes fertilizer when they are first planted. After that, they do not need much fertilization until the first tomatoes are the size of a dime or so. Pushing your tomatoes to grow will only encourage the growth of leaves and stems, but will not significantly increase the fruit produced.
If during the summer you have problems growing tomatoes give us a call, we are always here to help at the Banks County Extension Office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer.
