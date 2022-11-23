Asha Ravencraft has been named the Banks County School System Teacher of the Year.
Ravencraft, a teacher at Banks County High School, was was awarded $500 from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation. She was was awarded the prestigious title and presented with her award at a reception for the top educators by Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins, Assistant Superintendent Joy Edwards and Principal Mike Brown.
"I am overjoyed and shocked," Ravencraft said. "I am super grateful to be recognized and appreciated. There are so many great educators, and earning this title is humbling."
Ravencraft uses various teaching methods in her social studies high school classroom.
"I try hard to meet the needs of my students," she said. "Even though the materials and standards stay the same, my instruction changes based upon the needs of my students."
She added, "One of the best feelings to have as an educator is watching your students get just as excited as you are about a lesson. It fuels me to become a better teacher."
She has a large map of the United States in the back of my room, and she incorporates something called Social Studs with it, where students get recognized.
For example, last year, I had a student that worked hard in the classroom, and watching his face light up when I told him he was my Social Stud was priceless," she said.
TOP EDUCATORS RECOGNIZED
Each of the four schools recognized an educator as Teacher of the Year. They are: Crystal Carlan, Banks County Primary School; Elizabeth Peppers, Banks County Elementary School; and Julie Parker, Banks County Middle School.
A committee of educators outside the community interviewed the teachers and read their portfolios before selecting the system teacher of the year.
TOP STAFF
In addition to honoring the teachers, the system continued the tradition of recognizing Classified Staff Members of the Year. Hopkins recognized all the employees, commenting, "Thank you for the job you do. We appreciate you and your service to our Banks County family."
Those honored as Paraprofessionals of the Year include Michelle Brown, BCPS; Callie Shirley, BCES; Hannah Elrod, BCMS; and Robin Easley, BCHS.
BCPS
Primary School Teacher of the Year Mrs. Chrystal Carlan has worked for Banks County Primary School for 18 years. She and her husband, Blake Carlan, have two sons, Avery and Brentley. She enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.
Principal Dr. Mike Boyle stated. "I asked students what they liked about Mrs. Carlan. They told me that she is funny, cares about them, and wants them to do their best, but the most recurring words were that she loves them. She always smiles and is willing to lend a hand!".
Classified Employee of the Year Mrs. Michelle Brown has worked for the Banks County School System for 29 years. She and her husband, Scott, have two children, Chase and Hannah.
"Michelle is a workaholic," Boyle said. "She is one of the first people to arrive at school, and many nights one of the last to leave. When I asked her co-workers to describe her, they said she always smiles! She is always willing to help and kind to all of us."
BCES
Elementary School Teacher of the Year Mrs. Elizabeth Peppers has worked as a special education teacher at Banks County Elementary School for eight years. She and her husband of eight years, Colton, have two children, Addie Beth and Annie Rose. She loves visiting Disney and is an active member of Cornelia Christian Church.
"Mrs.Peppers works hard at her job; she truly loves her students, which is evident in and outside her classroom," stated Principal Dr. Dana Simmons. "She is more than deserving of this honor. She is a tremendous asset to our school and system."
Classified Employee of the Year Ms. Calli Shirley has worked at Banks County Elementary School for eight years. She is currently the school bookkeeper/registrar, but she has also served in multiple roles at the school. She enjoys spending time with her daughters, Aubree and Paisley. She also enjoys cooking, going to the park, and taking mountain trips together.
"Callie is my go-to," Simmons said. "I depend on her to get things done. She is always there when our school needs something completed. She does an outstanding job."
BCMS
Middle School Teacher of the Year Mrs. Julie Parker. Parker has served as an English/Language Arts teacher at Banks County Middle School for26 years. She and her husband, Chad, have two daughters, Emily and Melody. She enjoys spending time with her family, reading, and being a part of her school and church family.
"Julie is our expert veteran at our school," Principal Lisa Saxon said. "She is always smiling and was one of the first to greet me when I arrived at Banks County Middle School. She is the one we go to for her expertise and wisdom."
Classified Employee of the Year Hannah Elrod is married to Jacob Elrod. She is enrolled at the University of North Georgia, majoring in education. She plans to be a classroom teacher upon graduating.
"Hannah is a light in our school," Saxon said. "You can tell she loves her students and her environment. She is truly genuine and on her way to becoming an excellent classroom teacher."
BCHS
High School and System Teacher of the Year Mrs. Asha Ravencraft has been married to Jeff Ravencraft for eight years. They have two children, Scarlet and Rex. She has been teaching for 10 years and is currently in her sixth year at Banks County High School. She enjoys gardening and spending time with her kids making crafts.
Principal Mike Brown stated that Ravencraft "exemplifies the term outstanding teacher."
"Her work ethic and love of the craft are among the best in our school," he said. "She treats every day and every class as if she truly believes that what she teaches is making a difference in the lives of her students. Asha is passionate about people, teaching, and the subject she teaches. She does an excellent job of maintaining a classroom environment that truly engages students."
Classified Employee of the Year Robin Easley has worked for Banks County for three years as a paraprofessional and as the office clerk of BCHS. In addition, she enjoys spending time riding her horses and photography.
"She began her career at BCHS as a paraprofessional working alongside students who needed extra help," Brown said. "We called on her to work individually with students who needed extra help, and before the year ended, students were excited when it was their day to work with her. That is when you know you have a great person working for you. She pays attention to the details, which makes everyone else roles a little easier."
The board of education hosted a reception honoring all employees and their families on Monday, November 14, before the regularly scheduled meeting of the Banks County Board of Education. Georgia Power sponsored the refreshments.
