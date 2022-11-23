Asha Ravencraft has been named the Banks County School System Teacher of the Year.

Ravencraft, a teacher at Banks County High School, was was awarded $500 from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation. She was was awarded the prestigious title and presented with her award at a reception for the top educators by Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins, Assistant Superintendent Joy Edwards and Principal Mike Brown.

