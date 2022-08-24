The top three applicants that are being considered for the vacant parks and recreation director position have been named by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
They are: Jeffrey Holstein, Katherine Roberts and Daniel Magee.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 5:02 pm
The board of commissioners will announce who they have chosen for the position at their regularly scheduled meeting on September 13.
Former recreation director Brooke Whitmire left Banks County to take a position as parks and recreation director for Habersham County. She had served as director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department for six years.
