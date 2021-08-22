The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with 90 miles per hour winds did touch down in Banks County on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Two homes and a barn were damaged but no injuries were reported during the storm.
"The National Weather Service visited with us and advised that it was an EF1 tornado with probably 90 mph winds," Deidra Moore, EMA/E-911 director said. "We are so thankful no one was hurt."
A barn on Payne Road was also destroyed. Horses in the barn were rescued, with none being injured.
Yonah Homer Road was closed due to the road being washed away in the area of Silver Shoals Road. Wofford Creek Road was also closed due to the road being washed away from flooding
“In total, from the time the warning came in at 10:27 a.m. until 2:48 p.m., the 911 Center, with three dispatchers, entered 26 calls for service and handled over 40 calls during that four- hour period,” Moore said “The Fire/EMS and sheriff’s office helped the road department in clearing roads and all utilities were quick to respond.
Moore reminds county residents to sign up for mass notification alerts so that they can be warned about future storm or tornado watches and warnings. To do this, text the words "Swift 911" to 99538 and follow the prompts from there.
"If you need help, email us at dmoore@co.banks.ga.us and we’ll help get you signed up," Moore said. "We just need your name, home address, phone number you want texts on and phone number you want voice only notifications on."
