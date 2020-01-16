A new townhome development in the City of Baldwin is one step closer to becoming a reality.
At the meeting on Jan. 13, the council approved the annexation and re-zoning for 13.46 acres owned by Edward L. Hatcher and James E. Hatcher located on B.C. Grant Road. The property, annexed into the city and rezoned to residential, will be part of a 250-unit townhome development.
No one spoke in opposition to the project during a public hearing on Jan. 7.
Wade Rhodes of the Norton Agency spoke on behalf of the developer of the project.
NEW CITY CHARTER
Also, on Jan. 13, the council approved a resolution to authorize the General Assembly to adopt a new city charter, replacing the charter approved on March 28, 1986.
The new charter updates some state laws dealing with elections that have changed since the old charter was approved and also reflects the position of city manager and finance director and the duties of the persons holding these positions.
The new city charter is a project that the council has been working on for some time.
NON-CONFORMING USE PERMIT APPROVED
The council approved a non-conforming use permit for property located at 293 L.C. Turner Road in order to allow the property owner to place a manufactured home on the property that is currently zoned Highway Business.
ALCOHOL LICENSES APPROVED
The council, on Jan. 13, approved the following 2020 alcohol license renewals: Circle K #3313, 3951 Hwy. 365; Costa De Jalisco, 1709 Willingham Ave.; Hasty Mart, 1435 Willingham Ave.; Lucky Gulf, 753 S. Hwy. 441 Bypass; Mac’s Valero, 507 Hwy. 441 Bypass; Mountain Grocery, 3834 State Highway 365; El Mexicano, 1484 Willingham Ave.; and Los Cerritos, 346 Hwy. 441 Bypass.
At the Jan. 13 meeting, mayor Joe Elam announced that the City of Baldwin is now compliant with the Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
