A traffic stop in Baldwin on Nov. 22 led to an arrest for marijuana trafficking
The Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 15 South in Tallulah Falls. The driver was identified as Donald Pickett, 51, of Atlanta. Pickett was heading to Atlanta from North Carolina.
Pickett was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug and driving while under the influence.
Approximately five pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of THC wax, THC oil and THC gummies were discovered in the vehicle. Pickett was taken to the Habersham County Jail. The marijuana has a street value of $6,000 and the THC wax has a street value of $15,000.
An agent with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office was contacted to assist with the investigation. The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
