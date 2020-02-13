A training session has been set for dementia caregivers. Practical skills will be taught at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Banks County Adult Learning Center, located at 127 Hudson Valley Drive, Homer.
"Caregivers will learn five practical skills to help their loved one living with dementia," organizers state. "These skills promote a sense of well-being, confidence and security that help caregivers and those in moderate to severe stages of dementia navigate the world around them in daily activities."
The one-hour session will feature skills and techniques developed by dementia caregiver expert Teepa Snow.
The class is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.