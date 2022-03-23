Trespassing at a Jake Shubert Drive, Maysville, address, is among the incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week.
Other incidents reported to the sheriff's office include the following:
•damage to property on Yonah-Homer Road, Alto. The owner said someone scraped and bush-hogged the property that he owns.
•theft by receiving stolen property at a Brewer Road, Lula, location.
•a Commerce woman reported being harassed by someone she knows.
•a woman came by the fire station and said her vehicle was stolen while it was parked at Fire Station 25.
•a woman said she left her cell phone in the lobby of a Banks Crossing motel to help someone look for a lost dog and it was gone when she returned.
•tool boxes and tackle boxes stolen from a camp site on Eisenhower Drive, Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through the self-scan aisle and did not scan all of his items.
•shoplifting when a man went through the self-checkout like and did not scan all of the items.
•a man reported a shingle blew off the roof of a hotel at Banks Crossing and damaged his vehicle.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman did not scan several items she had in her bag.
•shoplifting when a woman went through the self-check out line and did not scan all of the items.
•suspicious person at an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, address.
