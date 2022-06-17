The week of June 6-11, Troop 106 went to Scoutland for National Youth Leadership Training( NYLT).
The two requirements for participants to attend are the rank of 1st class and being 13 or older.
The local participants that attended the course this year were Zebbie Eubanks and Caleb Crump. Troop 106 also had on staff for this course Lane Seahorn and Ulric Eubanks and the course director was Scout Master Kevin York.
The Scouts learned leadership skills, as well as communication and teamwork. There were activities and games with all lessons teaching teamwork and communications skills within their patrol. There was a ceremony on the last day where the participants received their certificates and new patches for their uniforms.
"With this life-changing training, they will return to their troop to apply their knowledge from NYLT to lead the troop," leaders state. "Troop 106 is proud of each one that attended NYLT as a participant or on staff. Troop 106 is looking forward to seeing their troop grow stronger thanks to this program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.