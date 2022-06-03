Boy Scout Pack 106 held its annual crossover ceremony on May 28. This is where the kids crossover from their completed ranks over a bridge to their next ranks.
"Troop 106 would like to welcome Bentley Rylee and Henry Payne into the Troop," leaders state. "The Troop wishes you the best of luck as you are on your way through the ranks to become an Eagle."
Bentley and Henry were the first Scouts to complete the ranks in the pack from Lions all the way to Arrow of Light. When the boys first joined scouting, Pack 106 was one of the first packs to try out the Lions rank starting in kindergarten to see how it went.
"It was such a success that it grew to other packs," leaders state.
The ceremony was held at the Trotters Glen Community Pond.
