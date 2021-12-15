Banks County Troop 106 had its annual Christmas party and Court of Honor on Dec. 5.
The Scouts of Troop 106 received rank advancements and merit badges completed since August. The troop also enjoyed a delicious meal along with great fellowship.
If you have a middle school or high school student that would like to join scouting, contact Scoutmaster Kevin York at kevinsyork@gmail.com.
